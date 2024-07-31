Cyclones’ Tong reaches 100 Ks at All-Star break

Looking at pitcher Jonah Tong’s current record of 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP over 57.1 innings doesn’t fully reveal this 21-year-old Canadian’s total success thus far this season. To view his success, particular game details have to be highlighted over two levels of minor league pitching.

After being called up from Low-A St. Lucie to High-A Brooklyn in late April, Tong started the season without giving up an earned run over 26 innings. While at St. Lucie, he struck out 36 and then 70 more for Brooklyn to surpass the 100 mark at 106 strikeouts.

Just before the Major League All-Star break, Tong notched his 100th strikeout while pitching on the road in Wilmington. Over his last three starts in June, Tong pitched 16 innings while striking out 21 batters, giving up just eight hits and three earned runs along with six walks. Most notably on the road at Aberdeen, Tong figured in a no-decision outing against the Iron Birds where he tied his previous record of 11 strikeouts over six innings before reaching his pitch count.

Similar to former San Francisco Giant Tim Lincecum, Tong employs an imposing “all hands and legs” windup. Arching his arm way back to serve the pitch, Tong delivers the ball from over the top of his head in full stride to complete his delivery to the plate.

“As for Jonah, he’s a fascinating prospect, as someone who is willing to trade velocity for location,” said Cyclone radio broadcaster Justin Rocke. “His fastball is incredibly unique in that it gets a ton of ride at the top of the zone, making it hard to square up. His windup is kind of reminiscent of a less violent Tim Lincecum, someone he and his father have watched a lot on film over the years.”

Manager Gilbert Gomez agreed with Rocke’s observation of the Mets’ #22 prospect – the highest-rated on Brooklyn’s roster.

“I’ve seen his maturation,” Gomez said. “He’s a consistent strike thrower now. I always knew that he had the stuff, but I didn’t know that he’d catch up so quick after a season at St. Lucie.

“It’s the greatest change that I’ve seen in a young pitcher in a while. I’m a big believer that he will continue to develop.”