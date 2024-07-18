Fort Hamilton gets new commander

Because the garrison commanders at Fort Hamilton and other military bases across the country only serve two-year terms before they either retire or move on to another command, there will be a Change of Command ceremony on July 18 to welcome aboard Col. Melissa Cantwell.

She will be the base’s second female military officer in its 197 years. The first female garrison commander was Col. Tracey Nicholson, who served from 2005 to 2008.

Former State Sen. Marty Golden honors former Fort Hamilton commander Col. Tracey Nicholson. New York State Senate photo

When Nicholson was in charge, then-State Sen. Marty Golden, who was a member of the New York State Senate Committee on Homeland Security, Military and Veteran Affairs, honored her for being the fort’s first female commander. Golden now serves as a vice president of the Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee.

Col. Brian Jacobs. Army photo by Mark Getman

Outgoing commander Col. Brian Jacobs and his successor are West Point graduates.

***

Capt. Kristen Schaefer, the commanding officer of the 68th Precinct, is extending a weekly invitation for youngsters to meet the precinct’s youth coordination officers at the “Police Commissioner’s Day of Fun,” every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in Shore Road Park at 79th Street. Actually, it’s a citywide endeavor promoted by Commissioner Edward Caban to have cops in the neighborhood meet in local parks to connect with young people.

An ad for the 68th Precinct’s Police Commissioner’s Day of Fun. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Within the precinct there is a cadre of youth officers headed by Sgt. Jun Chen that rotate participating in the days of fun, including police officers Katie Mcmanamon, Ali Ahmed, Hector Santini, Rochelle Paulburton and Harrison Ndubueze.

The 68th Precinct’s Auxiliary officers got high-fives for their work on July 4. Photo courtesy of Facebook

A special salute to the precinct’s auxiliary officers who volunteered to help make July 4 a safe holiday.