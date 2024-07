A rubbish fire broke out in a vacant house on 67th Street between 12th and 13th avenues at 1:30 p.m. on July 12.

Two units and 10 firefighters put out the flames in 15 minutes.

More than 100 firefighters battled flames in the same house last year. File photo by Loudlab News NYC

A two-alarm blaze swept through the same house on Nov. 29, injuring one firefighter. In April, the New York Post reported that a group of squatters caused the fire. Cheng Chen, 46, was arrested for arson and criminal trespassing.