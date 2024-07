A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in an apartment building on Shore Parkway near 21st Avenue.

Cops found Maurice Freeman at around 3:30 a.m. He had multiple wounds to the groin and died a few hours later at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bath Beach. Photos via Citizen App

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bath Beach.

Photos via Citizen App