Oriental Palace Kitchen, on Mermaid Avenue between West 30th and West 31st streets, caught fire at 9:50 a.m. today.

Firefighters battle the two-alarm blaze.

Photos via Citizen App

Twenty-five units, including 106 firefighters and EMS personnel, rushed to the scene.

The two-alarm blaze was put out by 10:42 a.m. and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is to be determined.



