Teacher’s big prize includes money for her school

P.S. 186 teacher Jennifer Bernstein was named a finalist for the FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence.
The award recognizes and celebrates extraordinary public school teachers who inspire learning through creativity, passion and commitment.
Thirty-six New York City teachers shared $400,000 in prize money. Six grand prize winners took home $25,000 each, plus a $10,000 prize for their schools. Bernstein and nine other finalists won $10,000 each plus $5,000 for their schools, and 20 semi-finalists won $1,000 each and $1,000 for their schools.
“It’s been an honor to be a finalist in such an amazing and prestigious award,” Bernstein told this paper. “I get teary eyed just thinking about how all the extra things I do are appreciated and seen by not only my students, their families, but also my administration, staff and friends. I love what I do, and this award made me realize how much I love it.”