Two sisters drowned in the waters off Coney Island July 5.

Aisha Mohammad, 18, and her sister Zainab, 17, went into the water at 8 p.m. and disappeared, cops said. FDNY and NYPD’s aviation, harbor and scuba units found them near Stillwell Avenue and Boardwalk West.

Emergency personnel rushed to the Coney Island beach after two sisters disappeared while swimming.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The teens were pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health.