86th Street mural celebrates nabe

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held July 24 to dedicate a mural that features athletes, actors and artists tied to Bay Ridge.

The artwork on the corner of Gatling Place and 86th Street says, “Welcome to Bay Ridge ‘Brooklyn,’” and includes portraits of Pee Wee Reese, John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney, Lordz of Brooklyn, Chuck Connors, Chef Rawia of Tanoreen and Albert King. It was completed late last year.

The ribbon is cut in front of the mural. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“This mural is a celebration of Bay Ridge past, present and future,” said creator Michael “Mister Kaves” McLeer, who grew up in the area. “The inspiration came from the neighborhood. There’s something special here.”

Councilman Justin Brannan, the Brooklyn Nets, Thrive Collection, the city’s Dept. of Cultural Affairs and Services and Dept. of Citywide Administrative Services supported the project.

Artist Michael McLeer stands near his work.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta