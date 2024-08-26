Cyclone shut down indefinitely, hit with two violations

Fun at America’s Playground came to a stop Thursday afternoon when the Cyclone roller coaster stalled due to a malfunction.

Riders were evacuated by Luna Park workers and no one was injured.

After an inspection the following day, the Dept. of Buildingsissued two violations, including failure to maintain due to a cracked sprocket and failure to notify them of the incident.

“At Luna Park in Coney Island, safety is our number one priority and ride maintenance and thorough testing happens daily before Luna Park opens and throughout the day as necessary,” the park’s website read. “The Coney Island Cyclone is a 97-year-old roller coaster that is meticulously maintained and tested daily. NYC’s Department of Buildings (DOB) inspected and cleared the ride to open on August 21, 2024. The Coney Island Cyclone is temporarily closed due to a mechanical problem that developed on August 22, 2024, and is currently undergoing repairs.”

The park said the roller coaster will reopen when the repair is complete and the ride passes its DOB inspection.