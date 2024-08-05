Duo sought for crime spree on wheels

A pair of gun-toting males on a two-wheeled vehicle committed nine violent robberies in June, cops said. All the attacks took place between 11 and 11:45 p.m.

On June 12, two women were robbed and dragged to the ground – one on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 62nd Street and the other on Eighth Avenue and 54th Street.

Three days later, the suspects allegedly robbed a woman on Sixth Avenue between 44th and 45th streets; a man on 57th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, and a man on 55th Street near Eighth Avenue. One of the men, 72, was punched and pistol-whipped.

Four people were robbed on June 28: a man on 53rd Street near Sixth Avenue; a woman on 10th Avenue and 67th Street; a man on Ovington and 10th Avenues; and a man on 73rd Street near 12th Avenue. The suspects threw the first two victims to the ground and hit the fourth victim and stole his motorcycle, cops said.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.