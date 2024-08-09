Mass honors victims of 1978 supermarket fire 

A Mass was held at St. Brendan’s Church Aug. 2 to mark the 46th anniversary of the deadly Waldbaum’s supermarket fire.

Firefighters attend the anniversary Mass for the victims of the 1978 Waldbaum’s fire. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Nearly 20 firefighters were on the market’s roof when it collapsed, according to the FDNY Foundation. Six of the 12 who fell into the flames were killed: Lt. James E. Cutillo of Battalion 33; Firefighter Charles S. Bouton of Ladder 156; Firefighter Harold F. Hastings of Battalion 42; Firefighter James P. McManus of Ladder 153; Firefighter William O’Connor of Ladder 156; and Firefighter George S. Rice of Ladder 153.

Six firefighters died when the supermarket’s roof collapsed. Photos courtesy of FDNY

In addition, 34 firefighters, an EMT worker and an emergency services police officer were injured.

“The August 2, 1978 fire at a Brooklyn Waldbaum’s that claimed the lives of six firefighters is remembered by the FDNY as one of the worst fires in the Department’s history,” FDNY wrote on Facebook.

Bagpipers play during the service. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

