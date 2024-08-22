Pantry cancels back-to-school event

Reaching-Out Community Services Inc. has canceled its annual Big Backpack Giveaway, which was scheduled for later this month.

The food pantry usually distributes school supplies to 800 kids at the event.

“Because of the very tight budget this year, over expenses that have put us in a bad way this year, we had to cancel all the events, including the backpack giveaway,” founder Tom Neve said on Facebook.

Pantry founder Tom Neve, right, had to cancel this year’s giveaway. Eagle Urban Media/File Photos

Neve said the pantry can provide 50 bookbags that were left over from last year.

Earlier this month, he told News 12 Brooklyn that, due to increasing demands, he’s had to turn away hundreds of people seeking food and supplies.