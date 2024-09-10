Fifth Avenue shoe store to close after four decades

After 38 years, it was time to walk away.

Stomp, the shoe store at 4825 Fifth Ave., will close for good Sept. 14.

Sunset Park shoe store Stomp will close Sept. 14. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID Facebook

“We are deeply grateful for the support, loyalty and friendship we’ve received from each of you over the years,” the owners said. “As we close our doors, we reflect on the many memories and milestones that have made our time here so special.

“We are proud to have been a part of this community and to have shared so many moments with you. Thank you for being a cherished part of our story.”