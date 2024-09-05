Fire destroys part of playground

A fire damaged play equipment in Asser Levy Park on Sea Breeze Avenue near West Second Street Sept. 3.

The blaze began at 2 a.m., FDNY said.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

An early morning fire damaged play equipment in Asser Levy Park. Photos courtesy of Councilwoman Inna Vernikov Facebook

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov said 75 percent of the playground reopened Thursday.

“The rest of the playground will take some time as funding needs to be located, and significant damage was done to the unit,” she said. “Everyone is doing their best to get the repairs expedited as fast as possible, and Parks is pulling the designs of the structure so they can replicate it and bring it back to the exact state it was before the fire.”