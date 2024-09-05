Fourth Avenue pizzeria closes

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, which opened on Fourth Avenue and 91st Street eight years ago, has closed.

Signs were removed from the storefront last month.

“We regret to inform our valued Artichoke Pizza patrons that, after careful consideration, we have closed the doors to our Bay Ridge location,” the owners said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate your support and loyalty throughout the years and thank you for being a part of our journey.”

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza opened its Bay Ridge location in 2016. Eagle Urban Media/File photo

According to its website, the chain has 13 locations, including spots in Park Slope and Bushwick. The first one opened in the East Village in 2008 and was founded by Francis Garcia and his cousin Sal Basille.