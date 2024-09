The Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center held its first Fall Fair since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sept. 7 event featured raffles, prizes, vendors, face painting, games and Norwegian food.

The event was a shopper’s delight. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“The Fall Fair is a day where we open our campus to the public for a day of fun and, at the same time, we also raise funds for all the extras we provide for our dear senior residents,” said Arlene Rutuelo, the center’s vice chair. “I am glad to report it was a smashing success.”

