Ragamuffin to reign again as thousands of kids step off Sept. 28

Pre-celebrations include Ragamuffin Brunch at Greenhouse, fundraiser at Leif Tavern and parade day breakfast at Salty Dog.

Ragamuffin season is here again, folks!

It officially started with a Sept. 15 brunch at Greenhouse Café. A fundraiser at the Leif Tavern is set for Sept. 22 and the parade will kick off on Third Avenue Sept. 28.

“Our committee has been at work for months and all along we were inspired knowing we were sustaining a tradition which goes all the way back to 1967,” said Allison Greaker, president of the Ragamuffin Parade Committee.

Sharing the spotlight with the young marchers will be outstanding local leaders, Grand Marshal Dan Texiera, president of the Merchants of Third Avenue, and Person of the Year Theresa Monforte-Caraballo, founder of Grandma’s Love Inc.

To the uninitiated, the Ragamuffin Parade, in its 57th year, is a unique child-oriented venture launched in the turbulent 1960s.

In the words of Bay Ridgeite and parade co-founder Cliff Scanlon, “For our kids, this will be a day we celebrate with our kids and their families!”

His prophetic proclamation, issued in the summer of 1967 at an organizational meeting held at the Bay Ridge Jewish Center on Fourth Avenue, heralded an event which has captured the hearts of tens of thousands of kids, parents and spectators. The parade shows no signs of slowing down despite years of challenges.

Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stifle Ragamuffin spirit

Unlike many popular public celebrations, the Ragamuffin tradition survived the pandemic and has come back strong, thanks in large part to its dedicated committee of community leaders. They include Greaker, Marianne Fezza, Kathy O’Donnell, Sheila Doherty, Shirley Chin, Chuck Otey, Kelli Kilbride, Elizabeth Gati and the “keeper of the Ragamuffin doctrine,” venerable Home Reporter journalist Ted General.

We must mention that, in the beginning, partnering with Scanlon was Father James McKenna of Our Lady of Angels Church, who thoughtfully came up with the Dickensian Ragamuffin theme, and a group of his friends whose first meetings took place in his backyard on 75th Street.

Leigh Holiday Brannan, a longtime MTA officer and proprietor of The Art Room, is shown preparing for a previous parade displaying one of the very popular bikes awarded annually.

Their deep concern for kids led some months later to the first Ragamuffin Parade, glowing and clamorous, with over a thousand happy costumed kids stepping off along Fourth Avenue in front of Our Lady of Angels Church.

Since then, honorees have included: Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann; civic leader and diocesan executive John Quaglione; former Third Avenue President Bob Howe; one-time Ragamuffin President Colleen Golden; and legendary Chip Cafiero, known as the “Third Avenue Festival Guy.”

Why Ragamuffin captured the heart of the Bay Ridge community

Ragamuffin is a true civic saga spanning generations, and fortunately, General was an eyewitness who was there just about from the beginning to chronicle the Ragamuffin story.

Then a very young news contributor to this newspaper, he was asked by Scanlon to cover Ragamuffin. And he has for almost six decades.

“Right from the start, the children’s Ragamuffin Parade in Bay Ridge became a phenomenal success,” General said. “It became so popular here that towns and cities across the tri-state area soon founded their own Ragamuffin parades. The kids here simply love the idea of dressing up and imitating their favorite cartoon, Halloween or TV character, especially having the opportunity to jump for joy, frolic or simply march along an open avenue as they are cheered from the sidelines from thousands of spectators.

Former Ragamuffin President Colleen Golden at a previous parade with award-winning lass dressed as Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.

“The lasting legacy so far with the coming 57th annual parade is a testimony to just how much impact this major youth event has had and why it is so popular, highly regarded and appreciated. Generations of kids have participated and, now as adults, have fond and cherished childhood memories of this marvelous event.”

Honorees Monforte-Caraballo and Texiera to lead parade

“Each year, the Ragamuffin Committee features two outstanding local leaders whose civic service has contributed to the defining volunteer spirit of Greater Bay Ridge,” said a parade committee spokesperson.

Designated as Ragamuffin’s 2024 Person of the Year is Theresa Monforte-Caraballo, a dedicated child advocate focused on eradicating childhood hunger and promoting literacy among low-income and at-risk children in New York City.

Theresa Monforte Caraballo, this year’s Ragamuffin Parade Person of the Year.

She is the founder of Grandma’s Love, Inc., a nonprofit organization inspired by her volunteer work with Blessings in a Backpack and her personal experiences. It began by supporting one school and 20 families, providing food, essential supplies, books, and holiday support and now serves seven schools and about 220 families.

Grand Marshal Dan Texiera, who took over leadership of the Merchants of Third Avenue, knew he was stepping into some big shoes.

Dan Texiera, president of the Merchants of Third Avenue, is this year’s grand marshal.

His predecessor Bob Howe had guided the avenue for over two decades, during which he aided Cafiero, launched the Summer Stroll program and the very popular Merchants of Third Pioneer Campaign, which singled out and celebrated scores of Bay Ridgeites known for their volunteer efforts.

Texiera, an insurance broker, has been equal to the very difficult task of holding on to traditions, which had been temporarily stymied by the pandemic. The recent Summer Strolls drew thousands of happy strollers to the avenue.

Privately, the grand marshal and wife Ann have at least three good reasons – children Caroline, Daniel and Elizabeth – to put their hearts into sustaining traditions like Ragamuffin.

Also motivating the grand marshal is a sense of community.

“For me, Bay Ridge isn’t just a place to live – it’s where my heart resides, and my passion for service finds its most authentic expression,” he said.