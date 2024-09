Cops are looking for the driver of a car that fatally struck a 74-year-old man Wednesday.

Segundo Reina-Gaon was crossing Ridge Boulevard at Bay Ridge Avenue at 8:55 p.m. when he was hit by a white SUV and thrown against a parked car. The driver fled north.

Photos courtesy of Loudlab News NYC

Reina-Gaon was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital―Brooklyn.

Photos courtesy of Loudlab News NYC

Photos courtesy of Loudlab News NYC