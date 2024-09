A water main break flooded Cropsey Avenue and Bay 37th Street at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

The flood created a sinkhole that swallowed part of one car and damaged other vehicles.

A broken water main wreaked havoc in Bath Beach. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The DEP shut off the flow to stop the leak and crews pumped out the water.

According to ABC 7, the shutdown affected three residential buildings and seven private dwellings.

Service was restored at 3 p.m. Monday but DEP said repairs were ongoing.