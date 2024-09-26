Woman attacked in train station

A man assaulted a 27-year-old woman in the 95th Street subway station Sept. 13.

Cops said the man put his arms around the woman and put his face near her genitals.

The suspect is around 30 years old and 6 feet tall with a medium build, dark complexion and brown and blonde dreadlocks, authorities said. He was wearing a black t-shirt, multi-colored shorts and gray boots.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.