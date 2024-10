Eighteen people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Ocean Parkway and Avenue V Oct. 21.

One car rear-ended another at a red light, causing four other vehicles to collide and another to be sideswiped, cops said.

Images via Citizen App

Seventeen of the injured, including three babies, were taken to local hospitals. All were expected to survive. One person refused medical attention.

The driver, a 54-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and was not arrested.