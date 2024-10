A fire destroyed a two-story house on Avenue O between West Ninth and West 10th streets Sunday.

The blaze began on the first floor at 9:10 a.m. and spread to the upper level. It was extinguished 45 minutes later. No one was injured.

Images via Citizen APP

Sixty firefighters and EMS personnel, along with a Hazmat team, were at the scene.

FDNY found lithium-ion batteries in the house, but marshals are still determining what started the fire.