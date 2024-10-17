Hospital celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health marked Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 25 with a party outside the campus.

Booths showcased 30 businesses and vendors celebrated 13 Latin American countries. Hundreds of hospital employees and partygoers joined in the fun.

Revelers celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month outside NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health. Photos courtesy of Pat Roman

“It was a great honor to celebrate our Hispanic Heritage Month with a day filled with amazing food, music and all of the different cultural phenomena that we offer the world,” said Pat Roman, the hospital’s senior associate director of community affairs.

Plenty of vendors were on hand.

Photos courtesy of Pat Roman

Prime Home Health Services President Natalya Khimchenko, Pat Roman and former Councilman Ari Kagan, public affairs director for Welcome Care Agency.



Photos courtesy of Pat Roman

Revelers celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month outside NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health.

Photos courtesy of Pat Roman

Pat Roman with a cake made in honor of the occasion.

Photos courtesy of Pat Roman



Welcome Care Agency and Prime Home Health Services co-sponsored the event.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15-Oct. 15