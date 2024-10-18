Kids here know the art of Halloween

The Bay Ridge Community Council’s 72nd Fall Poster and Window Painting program will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For many years it was known as the Halloween Art Window Painting Contest. Only fourth-graders submit posters, while students from fifth grade through high school get the opportunity to decorate area storefronts with their works of art.

According to BRCC Executive Secretary Maria Makrinos, this year’s theme is “Witches Day Out!” After recent rains at both the Ragamuffin Parade and the Third Avenue Festival, the committee has wisely added a rain date of Thursday, Oct. 31. All participants receive either gold, silver or bronze medals plus award certificates.

Artists check out their work during a previous contest. Eagle Urban Media/File photos by Ted General

Makrinos told us that she encourages teachers who accompany the kids to also participate, by dressing up with appropriate headwear for the occasion, making them eligible to win a prize.

BRCC President Ralph Succar points out that several generations of young artists have been involved with this program, and he is especially happy to see so many children having a wonderful time, by adding their creative talents on nearby avenues and streets.

Shop owners who would like to offer their windows for painting should contact Makrinos as quickly as possible. You can call her at 917-731-4861 or email [email protected]

The United Military Veterans of Kings County, who sponsor the annual Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade, will hold a Patriotism Award Luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Bay Ridge Manor, 476 76th St.

The 2024 recipients are Frank J. Fazzio, past American Legion Dept. of New York vice commander and district and county adjutant; Emily Toro, Gold Star Mother; Civic leader Frank Naccarato, Sr. and the 715th Veterans Association.

Frank Naccarato, Sr.

Frank J. Fazzio.

Emily Toro.

The event is open to veterans and the public. Luncheon tickets are $150. The ticket includes one chance to win a grand prize of $1,000. To place a journal ad or for additional information, contact Ray Aalbue at 347-907-9547.