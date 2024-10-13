On the Avenue: Furry friends get special blessing!

Count your blessings!

If you are fortunate enough to be loved unconditionally by a pet, as I am by my little Paperanian companion Penelope, then you can certainly consider yourself “blessed.” No matter what each day may bring in terms of stress or hardship, the knowledge that our little fur babies will be waiting to greet us with unrelenting affection is indeed comforting.

This past weekend, a number of pet owners brought their furry friends to Bay Ridge to receive a very special blessing of their own “on the avenue” following Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, 9511 Fourth Ave. Naturally, my wife Monica and I were among them, as were our friends Lisa Gatto and Christina Viviani, who brought their pooches (Penelope’s pals) Tony and Noodles, respectively.

Members of the Merolesi family — Kari, Marc and Bella (left to right) — brought their canine companions to be blessed.

The Annual “Blessing of the Animals” service, held in the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi, was led by Rev. Msgr. Joseph Grimaldi. Puppies, kittens, dogs and cats alike gathered around to receive the blessing as the Monsignor doused them with holy water.

Rev. Msgr. Joseph Grimaldi blesses the animals in attendance with holy water.

The Oct. 6 event was the latest in a series of pet blessings held throughout Bay Ridge in recent weeks. Once again Our Lady of Angels, Christ Church Bay Ridge, St. Anselm, St. Ephrem, St. Athanasius and the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd each held similar services.

* * *

As she typically does, Penelope received a number of compliments and well wishes from passersby “on the avenue” and those who had gathered for the blessing.

“She’s so beautiful, she should be a model!” one woman exclaimed as she bent down to pet her.

“She is!” I proudly replied.

Yes, Penelope Isabella Buttacavoli will be making her modeling debut as “Ms. January” in a brand-new calendar being produced by The Paw Print — a company dedicated to helping animals in need.

Say hello to “Ms. January 2025,” Penelope Isabella Buttacavoli!

“We donate meals to hungry dogs and cats, help pay for pet surgeries, and contribute to other pets in need of help where we can,” the company’s website reads.

In 2024 alone, the company claims to have raised close to $20,000 for noble pet-related causes.

After clicking a social media ad saying the company was looking for dog models, we submitted one of our favorite photos of our little one when she was just a puppy. We didn’t think anything of it, but a few weeks later, we received a message saying the photo had been selected to be part of a 2025 calendar and that Penelope would be featured for the month of January.

I must admit, I’m one proud papa!

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!