Pair make off with GOP hopeful’s campaign sign

Steve Chan, the Republican candidate in Senate District 17, says his opponent’s volunteers have removed some of his campaign signs.

Chan is running against Democrat incumbent State Sen. Iwen Chu. The district includes Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Kensington and Sunset Park.

Chan posted surveillance video on Facebook from Oct. 8 that shows two people approaching his sign on 17th Avenue and 79th Street. One of them is seen ripping it out of its spot near a tree.

“Two young ladies holding a stack of Iwen Chu posters were caught on camera ripping out my sign and tossing it under a car parked nearby,” he said. “The clip is quite clear.”

Surveillance images from Oct. 8 show a Steve Chan campaign sign being removed from 17th Avenue and 79th Street. Photos courtesy of Steve Chan Facebook

Chan also claims that earlier in the day the owner of an auto shop on New Utrecht Avenue and 76th Street saw the same two women fasten a Chu poster on an iron fence at his shop without permission. The owner quickly removed the poster.

“I know the owner of Europa restaurant on 65th Street and 20th Avenue and my signs have been removed from there twice,” Chan said.

Steve Chan. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Chan also said one of his signs was replaced by one of Chu’s on the corner of 17th Avenue and 70th Street.



“My yard signs are quite popular in the district and I can’t keep track of all of them,” Chan said. “My desperate opponent is doing whatever she can to disrupt my campaign.”



Chu’s office did not respond to Chan’s claims by press time.