Rescued otters find a place here

The New York Aquarium welcomed a pair of southern sea otters to its Sea Cliffs exhibit Oct. 17.

The two females were rescued in California at young ages and were deemed non-releasable as pups. They were cared for in other facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) before arriving in Coney Island.

Photos courtesy of New York Aquarium

“These two otters have incredible stories, and we are pleased to see how well they are settling into their new home,” said Aquarium Director Dr. Leigh Ann Clayton. “As part of our commitment to protecting marine wildlife, we are proud the New York Aquarium has participated in the southern sea otter rescue and rehabilitation program with other AZA-accredited aquariums.”

Photos courtesy of New York Aquarium

Southern sea otters are classified as threatened on the U.S. Endangered Species Act list and are protected by the U.S. Marine Mammal Protection Act and international treaties.

The aquarium has provided a home for 11 rescued sea otters since 1991.