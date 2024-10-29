School officials get dunked for a good cause

It was a slam dunk at P.S./I.S. 104.
The school hosted its Dunk Day on Oct 22.
Last year, students held a read-a-thon and logged 1 million minutes of reading time and raised $18,000 for the school.
As a reward, top winners were able to try to dunk Principal Suzanne Gordon and District 20 Superintendent Dr. David Pretto in a tank filled with water set up at the school’s playground.
“The students were so excited about the event, and all were a part in person or at watch parties in the school,” said Gordon. “We could not have had a more beautiful day.”
The event featured a DJ, decorations and, of course, dunking.
“I was very nervous about getting dunked and the water was super cold,” Gordon said. “However, I love the enthusiasm of my students and families and would do anything to show my support for this great reading initiative and their hard work.”