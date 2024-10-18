Two shot on Neptune Avenue

Two 18-year-old men were shot on Neptune Avenue and West 33rd Street just after midnight on Oct. 6.
One was hit in the right shoulder and the other in the right leg.
They were treated at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.
No arrests have been made.
Two 18-year-old men were shot on Neptune Avenue and West 33rd Street just after midnight on Oct. 6.
One was hit in the right shoulder and the other in the right leg.
They were treated at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.
No arrests have been made.
You must be logged in to post a comment.