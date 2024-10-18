Two shot on Neptune Avenue

Two men were shot in Coney Island Oct. 6. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Two 18-year-old men were shot on Neptune Avenue and West 33rd Street just after midnight on Oct. 6.

One was hit in the right shoulder and the other in the right leg.

They were treated at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made.

