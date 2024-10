A person vandalized a bench that displayed colors of the Pride Flag on Shore Road and Bay Ridge Avenue Oct. 5.

At 7:20 p.m., the vandal used red spray paint to draw several X’s on the bench and wrote “Gays are Animals” underneath it, cops said. The person then fled.

The bench art was created by community group Gay Ridge.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.