A two-alarm blaze ripped through a five-story building on Avenue V and 86th Street Oct. 26.

The fire started at 5:30 p.m. on the top floor of the mixed-occupancy building, FDNY said.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene. Images via Citizen App

Twenty-five units and 106 firefighters, along with EMS personnel, went to the scene as black smoke billowed into the sky. The flames were under control by 6:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.