Drought ends: Fort Hamilton makes finals for first time in 14 years

After beating John Jay 35-0 to advance to the semi-finals, the first-seeded 8-1 Fort Hamilton Tigers hosted the fifth-seeded 9-0 Harry S. Truman Mustangs from the Bronx. The teams had not met until this game. Now on the Tigers’ home turf, an undefeated Truman was the last obstacle blocking Fort Hamilton’s first trip to the PSAL finals since 2010.

David Lin makes a leaping catch for Fort Hamilton’s first score.

Fort Hamilton opened with the first score of the game on a 14-yard pass from Tiger QB Aidan Farley (13 passes, 218 yards and four TDs) to a leaping Kevin Lin. The Mustangs answered on their next possession with a 25-yard touchdown run by Daveigh Saunders. August Porter (six catches, 78 yards and three TDs) then scored on a four-yard pass to close out the first quarter with a 12-8 Fort Hamilton lead.

In the second quarter, Saunders scored again on a one-yard rush, while Fort’s top pass receiver August Porter scored his second and third touchdowns on two passes (12 yards and seven yards) to give the Tigers a 24-14 lead at the half.

Holding the Mustangs scoreless in the third quarter, Fort Hamilton’s Ajani Carew-Robinson tackles Truman’s Seid Djalla (#2) for a loss.

Having lost the coin toss, the Tigers were forced to kick off for the second half and needed to get the ball back quickly to ensure their lead. That opportunity came in the form of a fumble recovery that Ajani Carew-Richardson forced and Jayden Roman recovered.

On their new possession, QB Farley found Aiden Porter on a 61-yard pass play to the one-yard line. Close to the goal line, fullback Trey Marshall (15 carries, 123 yards and two TDs) punched the ball in for the score. Later in the quarter, Marshall’s number was called again as he scored on a four-yard dash for his second score of the game to give the Tigers a 38-14 third quarter advantage.

Tigers QB Aidan Farley, left, and receiver August Porter are this season’s top passer and receiver in the PSAL Division 3A.

Mid-way in the fourth quarter, Truman’s Saunders scored his third touchdown on a 36-yard run up the middle. Getting the ball back for one last time, the Mustangs were held scoreless in the red zone as the final whistle blew for a 38-22 win to send the Tigers to the PSAL Division 3A championship game. Set for Saturday, Nov. 30 at Old Boys High Field, the Tigers will take on their downtown rivals, the Brooklyn Tech Engineers.