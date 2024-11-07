GOP gains Senate seat on big night for incumbents

The red wave generated by President-elect Donald Trump’s victory helped Republicans flip the 17th Senate District.

Newcomer Steve Chan defeated first-term Democratic state Sen. Iwen Chu in a district that includes parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Gravesend, Kensington and Sunset Park.

With 98.30 percent of scanners reporting, Chan had 29,164 votes (55.11 percent) and Chu had 23,532 (44.47 percent). There were 224 write-in votes.

State Sen. Iwen Chu

Photo courtesy of state Sen. Iwen Chu



Steve Chan

Photo courtesy of Steve Chan



State Sen.-elect Steve Chan with former state Sen. Marty Golden

Photo courtesy of Steve Chan Facebook

Incumbents dominated most of the other southern Brooklyn contests.

Republican U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis won a third term by defeating Democratic challenger Andrea Morse in the 11th Congressional District.

The district includes Staten Island, Bay Ridge, Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, New Utrecht and a sliver of Gravesend.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

Photo courtesy of U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis



Andrea Morse

Photo courtesy of Andrea Morse





With 96.60 percent of scanners reporting, Malliotakis had 160,908 votes (64.49 percent) and Morse had 87,640 (35.12 percent). There were 968 write-in votes.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis gives a victory speech. Photo courtesy of the Brooklyn Conservative Party Facebook

Democratic state Sen. Andrew Gounardes defeated Republican Vito LaBella in the 26th Senate District, which includes parts of Bay Ridge, Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, DUMBO, Dyker Heights, Fort Greene, Gowanus, Park Slope, Red Hook, Sunset Park and Vinegar Hill.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes

Photo courtesy of state Sen. Andrew Gounardes



Vito

Vito LaBella

Photo courtesy of Vito LaBella





With 95.08 percent of scanners reporting, Gounardes had 83,917 votes (78.44 percent), LaBella had 22,747 (21.26 percent) and there were 316 write-ins.

State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton won a second term by defeating Republican Marko Kepi in the 23rd District.

The district covers the north shore of Staten Island and parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Dyker Heights, Gravesend, Manhattan Beach, Sea Gate and Sheepshead Bay.

State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton

Photo courtesy of state Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton



Mario Kepi

Photo courtesy of Mario Kepi X Account





With 97.19 percent of scanners reporting, Scarcella-Spanton had 45,336 votes (54.69 percent) and Kepi had 37,186 (44.86 percent).

Democratic Assemblyman William Colton defeated Republican David Sepiashvili in the 47th Assembly District, which includes Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and parts of Midwood.

Assemblyman William Colton

Photo courtesy of Assemblyman William Colton

David Sepiashvili

Photo courtesy of Ballotpedia.com



With 99 percent of scanners reporting, Colton had 15,613 votes (60.38 percent) and Sepiashvili had 10,130 (39.18 percent), with 115 going to write-ins.

Republican Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny defeated Democrat Chris McCreight in the 46th District, which includes Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Coney Island, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Sea Gate.

With 95.08 percent of scanners reporting, Brook-Krasny had 19,474 votes (52.40 percent), McCreight had 17,548 (47.22 percent) and write-in candidates had 140.

Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny

Photo courtesy of Alec Brook-Krasny

Chris McCreight

Photo courtesy of Chris McCreight





The race in the 45th District between Assemblyman Michael Novakhov and Democrat Joey Cohen-Saban is too close to call.

The district includes parts of Brighton Beach, Gravesend, Manhattan Beach, Midwood and Sheepshead Bay.

Michael Novakhov

Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Michael Novakhov

Joey Cohen-Saban

Photo courtesy of Joey Cohen-Saban Facebook





With 98.92 percent of scanners reporting, Novakhov had 14,762 votes (50.24 percent) and Cohen-Saban had 14,492 (49.32 percent).

Assemblyman Lester Chang, Steve Chan, Fran Vella-Marrone, Richie Barsamian and Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny.

Photo courtesy of the Brooklyn Conservative Party Facebook

Ari Kagan, Fran Vella-Marrone, Assemblyman Michael Novakhov, Richie Barsamian and Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny.



Photo courtesy of the Brooklyn Conservative Party Facebook