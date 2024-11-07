GOP gains Senate seat on big night for incumbents

The red wave generated by President-elect Donald Trump’s victory helped Republicans flip the 17th Senate District.
Newcomer Steve Chan defeated first-term Democratic state Sen. Iwen Chu in a district that includes parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Gravesend, Kensington and Sunset Park.
With 98.30 percent of scanners reporting, Chan had 29,164 votes (55.11 percent) and Chu had 23,532 (44.47 percent). There were 224 write-in votes.
Incumbents dominated most of the other southern Brooklyn contests.
Republican U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis won a third term by defeating Democratic challenger Andrea Morse in the 11th Congressional District.
The district includes Staten Island, Bay Ridge, Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, New Utrecht and a sliver of Gravesend.
With 96.60 percent of scanners reporting, Malliotakis had 160,908 votes (64.49 percent) and Morse had 87,640 (35.12 percent). There were 968 write-in votes.
Democratic state Sen. Andrew Gounardes defeated Republican Vito LaBella in the 26th Senate District, which includes parts of Bay Ridge, Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, DUMBO, Dyker Heights, Fort Greene, Gowanus, Park Slope, Red Hook, Sunset Park and Vinegar Hill.
With 95.08 percent of scanners reporting, Gounardes had 83,917 votes (78.44 percent), LaBella had 22,747 (21.26 percent) and there were 316 write-ins.
State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton won a second term by defeating Republican Marko Kepi in the 23rd District.
The district covers the north shore of Staten Island and parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Dyker Heights, Gravesend, Manhattan Beach, Sea Gate and Sheepshead Bay.
With 97.19 percent of scanners reporting, Scarcella-Spanton had 45,336 votes (54.69 percent) and Kepi had 37,186 (44.86 percent).
Democratic Assemblyman William Colton defeated Republican David Sepiashvili in the 47th Assembly District, which includes Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and parts of Midwood.
With 99 percent of scanners reporting, Colton had 15,613 votes (60.38 percent) and Sepiashvili had 10,130 (39.18 percent), with 115 going to write-ins.
Republican Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny defeated Democrat Chris McCreight in the 46th District, which includes Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Coney Island, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Sea Gate.
With 95.08 percent of scanners reporting, Brook-Krasny had 19,474 votes (52.40 percent), McCreight had 17,548 (47.22 percent) and write-in candidates had 140.
The race in the 45th District between Assemblyman Michael Novakhov and Democrat Joey Cohen-Saban is too close to call.
The district includes parts of Brighton Beach, Gravesend, Manhattan Beach, Midwood and Sheepshead Bay.
With 98.92 percent of scanners reporting, Novakhov had 14,762 votes (50.24 percent) and Cohen-Saban had 14,492 (49.32 percent).