Hit-and-run suspect turns himself in 

The driver suspected of fatally hitting a 74-year-old man with a pickup truck and fleeing is in custody, cops said.

Surveillance footage of the accident. Image courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Brian Macoto-Morales turned himself in at the 83rd Precinct in Bushwick, according to the New York Post. He was charged Oct. 24 with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, reckless endangerment in the second degree and three counts of failure to obey a traffic device.

Cops investigate the fatal hit-and-run in Bay Ridge. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The victim, Segundo Reina-Gaon, was crossing Ridge Boulevard at Bay Ridge Avenue Sept. 11 when he was hit by a white SUV and thrown against a parked car. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital―Brooklyn.