Local mail carrier dies at 39

Yazan Alsaras, a mail carrier at the Fort Hamilton station, died Oct. 30 at his Staten Island home.

Alsaras, 39, is survived by his wife Madeehah Shaheed and their 7-year-old son.

His funeral service was held Nov. 1 at Masjid At-Taqwa, 1266 Bedford Ave. The burial took place at Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery in New Jersey.

“My husband was very well liked and appreciated by the community,” Shaheed told this paper. “He honestly would go above and beyond to make sure his customers were taken care of, even responding to their delivery questions after hours. They always showed him kindness and respect and the few I have met always treated my son and I with the same level of love.

Yazan Alsaras with his wife and son. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

“He was more than just a mailman, he was everyone’s friend.”

Shaheed said the cause of death is still to be determined.

Alsaras was born in Jordan in 1985. He immigrated to New York with his family while in middle school. He graduated from New Utrecht H.S. and Brooklyn College.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money to help his family with expenses. As of Nov. 14, $14,057 had been raised.

Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny shared the donation page on Facebook and said Alsaras had a big impact in Bay Ridge.

“He was a man filled with kindness and love and always ready to greet everyone with a smile,” Brook-Krasny wrote. “Members of my staff, who knew him well, told me how he would always keep an eye out for elderly residents if they did not collect their mail and was always willing to help them with packages. He was taken from us far too early. He will be greatly missed as a husband, father and member of our community.”