Pizzeria closes after 23 years

Europa Pizzeria, 6423 20th Ave., has closed its doors. The family business opened in 2001 and served wood-fired pizza and Italian cuisine.

“It has been a true privilege to serve you and be a part of this community,” the owners said on the restaurant’s website. “This decision was not made lightly, and it comes with a heavy heart. Thank you for the memories, the smiles, and the loyalty you have shown us. We will cherish our time spent with you and hope that you carry fond memories of your experiences with us.”