Restaurant opens second location

Tanoreen, the Middle Eastern restaurant at 7523 Third Ave., is expanding to Time Out Market New York.

The eatery opened in 1998 and is co-owned by mother-daughter duo Jumana and Rawia Bishara.

Tanoreen is joining Time Out Market New York. Photos courtesy of Tanoreen Facebook

“We are excited to join the market to present our Middle Eastern food with love, inspired by my mom and then influenced by my time traveling abroad and living in New York,” said Rawia. “It’s an exciting step for us to expand beyond Bay Ridge for the first time.”

The Dumbo venue features restaurants, bars and cultural experiences curated by Time Out!