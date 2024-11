“Hey, ya never know.”

A local deli sold a midday Take 5 ticket worth $19,039.

The lucky customer bought the first-place ticket Saturday at Bay Ridge Quickstop, 9116 Third Ave., according to the New York Lottery.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The winning numbers were 1-3-20-31-36.