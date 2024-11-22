Turkey drive brightens season

The Brighton Beach Neighborhood Association hosted its annual turkey drive Nov. 13.

Assemblyman Michael Novakhov and association founder and executive director Pat Singer attended along with representatives from NYC CERT for Community District 13, Healthfirst and NetCost Market, which supplied the birds for the giveaway at Brighton Beach and Coney Island avenues.

People wait in line for their turkeys. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“At NetCost Market, Thanksgiving is all about giving back,” the store wrote on Facebook. “This year, we’re once again donating hundreds of turkeys to help those in need and keep our cherished tradition alive. Together, let’s make Thanksgiving a little brighter.”

NYC CERT for Community District 13 assisted with the giveaway. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta