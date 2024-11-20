Verrazzano stretches across 60 years

Happy 60th birthday to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge!

Construction of the span connecting Brooklyn and Staten Island began in August 1959 and the upper level opened to traffic on Nov. 21, 1964.

The Home Reporter’s cover from Nov. 27, 1964.

The Verrazzano was designed by Othmar Ammann of Ammann & Whitney, which is now the engineering and professional services firm WSP.

At 4,260 feet, it was the world’s longest suspension bridge until the United Kingdom’s Humber Bridge opened in 1981. Today it’s the 13th longest.

The Verrazzano under construction. Eagle Urban Media/File photo

The lower level opened on June 28, 1969.

“The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, now in its 60th year, remains the longest suspension bridge in the Americas and one of the most used bridges in the metro area, handling over 200,000 vehicles every day,” MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Catherine Sheridan told this paper. “As a critical connector between Staten Island and Brooklyn, we’re committed to keeping the bridge in excellent condition for decades to come.”

Ten years ago, Fort Wadsworth hosted the golden anniversary celebration. Among the hundreds of guests were workers who helped build the bridge.

The 69th Street Ferry Terminal, seen here in the mid-20th century, closed the same week the bridge opened. Brooklyn Daily Eagle photographs, Brooklyn Public Library, Center for Brooklyn History

“All of the people who have touched the bridge in some way over the past six decades share an unwavering commitment to maintenance and innovation which has kept this historic structure standing strong, ensuring safe and efficient travel for thousands of commuters,” said Joseph Viola, national transportation leader and senior vice president of WSP.

The bridge is named for 16th century explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano. For decades its name was incorrectly spelled with one “z,” but in 2018 Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that officially added a second “z.”

The bridge during its golden anniversary celebration in 2014. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Jaime DeJesus

Since 1976 the span has been the first leg of the journey for New York City Marathon runners.

The span is the first challenge for New York City Marathon runners.

Photo: Richard Drew/AP

Photo courtesy of Butch Moran