Clubs give thanks for the troops

The Rotary Club of Verrazano and the Salaam Club of New York distributed 60 turkeys to troops stationed at the Fort Hamilton Army Base Nov. 26.

The collaboration between the two organizations started at the base in 2017.

“The Salaam Club giving program has been helping the community for over 20 years, from the Salvation Army, St Vincent De Paul, churches, not-for-profit organizations and the Fort Hamilton Army Base families,” said John Abi-Habib, secretary of the Salaam Club Foundation board. “Our contribution to be part of this community and its commitment is obvious, year after year.”

Rotary and Salaam club members celebrate Thanksgiving with Fort Hamilton soldiers. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The Salaam Club of New York was founded in 1945 and is a cultural fraternity of men of Middle Eastern descent. The club’s objective is to have an enjoyable social life among its members accompanied with charitable activities.

The Rotary Club of Verrazano was chartered in 1978 and is one of more than 30,000 rotary clubs in 160 countries worldwide. The group consists of business and professional leaders who unite to provide humanitarian service.

“Thank you to our outside community for your continuous support,” the Army base on Facebook.