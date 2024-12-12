Fire wrecks apartment above restaurant

A civilian and one of New York’s Bravest suffered minor injuries during a fire on Fourth Avenue and 99th Street Dec. 2.

The fire started at 11:30 p.m. in a second floor apartment above the Campania restaurant and was put out by 12:05 a.m. Its cause is to be determined.

Firefighters battle the blaze on Fourth Avenue and 99th Street. Images via Citizen App

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family that lived in the apartment, including one member who is a chef at Campania.

“With the holidays approaching, we’re organizing a clothing drive at Campania to help this family rebuild their lives,” the page says. “Donations of any kind are deeply appreciated — no contribution is too small.”

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/community-chefs-family-needs-aid.