Former CB10 Chairman Basil Capetanakis dies

Community leader Basil Capetanakis died Dec. 22 at age 94.

Capetanakis was a founding member of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District; chairman of Community Board 10 from 1992 to 1995, and a longtime board member of the Boy Scouts of America. He received the Bay Ridge Community Council’s Civic Award in 2014.

“He was a pillar of our community and active in the Greek Orthodox church, the Fifth Avenue BID, so many Brooklyn businesses, and of course, philanthropy,” said Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny. “He led by example and would always help everyone he met. He lived a full life and embodied the American dream. May his memory be eternal and may he rest in peace. God bless and protect his family at this time of sadness.”

“Basil never turned away someone in need of assistance and was a true leader in our community,” said Assemblyman Michael Tannousis. “I’m deeply saddened by his passing but I’m also proud to have called him a dear friend.”

Basil Capetanakis, left, and Jim Clark in front of the Bay Ridge Manor. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Capetanakis is survived by his wife Angeline; sons Charles (wife Dena) and John (wife Elissa); daughter Maria (husband Anthony), and grandsons Constantine, Basil, Samuel, John, Evan, Alexander, Basil, Michael and Noah.

A viewing took place Dec. 27 at Kimisis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, where the funeral service was held Dec. 28. The interment is in Green-Wood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Basil Capetanakis’ memory to Kimisis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, Hellenic Classical Charter Schools and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.