Luna Park welcomes holiday season with Frost Fest

Luna Park celebrated the beginning of its second annual Frost Fest Nov. 23.

The park has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

The festival includes plenty of lights, rides, a 35-foot-tall tree and an igloo entrance that leads into Santa’s Wonderland. Rocky the Polar Bear Club Plunge mascot will also be around for meet-and-greets.

Women on stilts get into the spirit. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

A new slide called Candy Cane Chute made its debut.

The Cyclone will remain open for the season along with other attractions.

The tree in the park is 35 feet tall. Photos courtesy of Luna Park

Parkgoers can also enjoy the holiday market, which includes Campfire Treats, Coney’s Cocoa Corner and Luna’s Apple Orchard.

Rocky the Polar Bear with Santa Claus on the Cyclone during Frost Fest.

Photos courtesy of Luna Park



Frost Fest runs on select dates until Jan. 1. Admission to Luna Park is free, with rides starting at $4. For more information, visit lunaparknyc.com/frostfest2024.