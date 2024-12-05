Luna Park welcomes holiday season with Frost Fest

Luna Park celebrated the beginning of its second annual Frost Fest Nov. 23.
The festival includes plenty of lights, rides, a 35-foot-tall tree and an igloo entrance that leads into Santa’s Wonderland. Rocky the Polar Bear Club Plunge mascot will also be around for meet-and-greets.
A new slide called Candy Cane Chute made its debut.
The Cyclone will remain open for the season along with other attractions.
Parkgoers can also enjoy the holiday market, which includes Campfire Treats, Coney’s Cocoa Corner and Luna’s Apple Orchard.
Frost Fest runs on select dates until Jan. 1. Admission to Luna Park is free, with rides starting at $4. For more information, visit lunaparknyc.com/frostfest2024.