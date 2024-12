Sixty firefighters battled a Thanksgiving Day blaze on 41st Street near Eighth Avenue.

The flames started at 1 a.m. in Syleini Beauty Salon and were put out within 30 minutes.

Firefighters spent part of Thanksgiving Day battling flames in a Sunset Park salon. Photos via Citizen App

FDNY said a civilian suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is to be determined.