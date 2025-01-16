16 hurt in building fire

Six firefighters and 10 civilians were hurt Jan. 15 during a massive building fire.

The blaze started at 6:15 a.m. on the second floor of a seven-story building on Bay 19th Street between 86th Street and Benson Avenue and was put out by 8 a.m.

Firefighters put out the blaze. Images via Citizen App

Two children and an adult were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other injuries were minor.

Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Duggan of Brooklyn Borough Command said the door to the apartment in which the fire started had been left open, which caused the flames to spread quickly.

The aftermath of the Bath Beach fire. Photos courtesy of FDNY

When firefighters couldn’t get into the apartment due to the heavy flames, they brought a hose up the side of the building and went in through a window.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.