68th Precinct welcomes new commander

Capt. John Dasaro was named the commanding officer of the 68th Precinct last month.

The precinct covers Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

Dasaro succeeds Capt. Kristen Schafer, who was named top cop in May 2023. He has been the acting interim commanding officer since October and previously was captain of the 72nd Precinct, which includes Sunset Park, Greenwood Heights and South Park Slope.

“I was a resident of the 68th precinct for almost 30 years so I’m familiar with the neighborhood,” Dasaro said during a Community Board 10 meeting in November. “I’m trying to make it a point to get to as many meetings as possible so I can hear what your actual concerns are and what’s really going on out there and just to see how I can help in the best way.”

“Captain Kristen Schafer, commanding officer of the 68th Precinct, has moved to another assignment within the NYPD,” said Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny on X. “We wish her all the best and on behalf of the people of Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights, I thank her for her unwavering dedication to the community and those who served with her. She made history as the first woman commanding officer of the precinct and she was always ready to listen to the concerns of the community. We welcome the new Commanding Officer, Captain John Dasaro, and look forward to working closely with him.”

