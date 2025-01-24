Drivers hurt in 19th Avenue crash

Two cars collided on 19th Avenue and 64th Street at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15. One of the cars then hit a school bus.
The car drivers were taken to Maimonides Medical Center. The bus driver refused medical attention, cops said.
No arrests were made.
