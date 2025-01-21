Fort Hamilton advisory board reelects Guarinello

The Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee held its annual organizational meeting in the Garrison Headquarters conference room Jan. 14.

Board members unanimously reelected former Community Board 11 Chairman Bill Guarinello to another one-year term at the community-based military support group. Guarinello recently retired as the president and CEO of HeartShare Human Services.

Other members of the executive board reelected for additional terms were Vice Presidents Kevin Farrell and Marty Golden, Secretary Brian Dolan and Treasurer Craig Eaton.

Craig A. Eaton. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Farrell is a former NYPD Brooklyn South chief and retired New York City Sanitation commissioner. Golden is a former councilman and state senator and is now vice president of development and fundraising for Brooklyn/Queens Catholic Charities. Dolan is a retired lobbyist for an energy company and Eaton is a former chairman of Community Board 10 and the Kings County GOP and is currently a commentator on WABC Radio’s “Cats and Crosby” program.

Other board members include Richard Bordonardo, J. Peter Clavin, Michael Connors, Linda Duncan, Ted General, Col. Mike Gould (Ret.), Col. Michael King (Ret.), Capt. David Martin (USCGR), George Prezioso, Maj. David Ryan, Walter Capece, Frank D’Angelo, Rev. Edward Lai, and Laurie Windsor representing U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.

The FHCAC is a voluntary organization that supports military service members and fosters effective communication, understanding and activities between the military and the local community. It has been tasked to defend the preservation of Fort Hamilton.

Col. Melissa Cantwell meets with Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee officers Marty Golden, Brian Dolan and Kevin Farrell. Eagle Urban Media/photo by Ted General

As the only active military base in the metropolitan area, the base has served as a security asset following the tragic attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The public-spirited panel also has the responsibility to mobilize support to fight any attempts to downsize or close Fort Hamilton. While there is no current threat to close the post, the committee has fought tirelessly with elected city, state and federal officials in the past to keep Fort Hamilton open.

Immediately following the election, Garrison Commander Melissa Cantwell told the committee that the U.S. Marine Corps will be locating approximately 100 Marines to Fort Hamilton next month and that her command was getting one of the buildings on the base ready for their occupancy.

Further research by this writer indicates Fort Hamilton will be the new site for the First Marine Corps District headquarters, which is relocating from a facility in Garden City, N.Y.

The colonel and Trevor Loew, the base’s director of morale, welfare and recreation, announced they are preparing for two big celebrations: the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army on June 14 and the 200th anniversary of Fort Hamilton on June 13.

