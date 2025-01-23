Man robs woman at bus stop

A man brandishing scissors robbed a woman who was waiting for a bus on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28.

The crook stole money, credit cards and headphones, fled into the 86th Street train station and boarded an R train, cops said.

Surveillance images of the suspect. Photos courtesy of NYPD

The suspect is in his 30s, 5-foot-6 and around 175 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black skullcap and was carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.